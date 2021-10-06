MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.
Shares of MMD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.
