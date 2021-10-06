Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 46 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $133.38 million, a P/E ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

