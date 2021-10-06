Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in September

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 577,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MAPIF remained flat at $$2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

