Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Martyn Coffey Purchases 21 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 727 ($9.50) per share, for a total transaction of £152.67 ($199.46).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Martyn Coffey purchased 18 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

MSLH opened at GBX 707 ($9.24) on Wednesday. Marshalls plc has a one year low of GBX 609.78 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 857 ($11.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 773.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 734.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

