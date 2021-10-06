Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.84. Masco reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,222. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,434 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $36,353,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

