Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 5,724,284 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.31% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $2,371,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $293.86. 1,406,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,792. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.28.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.