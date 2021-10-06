Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,064,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $160,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

