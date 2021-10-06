Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Perennial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.49. 298,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

