MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Up 24.8% in September

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on MCFT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. 1,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,715. The stock has a market cap of $498.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.18. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

