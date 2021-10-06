Mather Group LLC. Buys 283 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. 2,176,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,617,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.