Mather Group LLC. Buys 549 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $348.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,036. The stock has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.