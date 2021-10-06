Mather Group LLC. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Linde by 8.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.06. The stock had a trading volume of 99,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

