Mather Group LLC. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after buying an additional 1,711,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 768,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461,652. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.