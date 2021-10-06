Mather Group LLC. Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadcom by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.20. 50,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,471. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $490.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

