Matthew Stubbs Purchases 200,000 Shares of Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) insider Matthew Stubbs acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$74,200.00 ($53,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Lindsay Australia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food service, fresh produce, rural, agriculture, and horticultural industries in Australia. It operates through Transport and Rural segments. The Transport segment is involved in the cartage of general and refrigerated products, and ancillary sales, as well as warehouse and distribution activities.

