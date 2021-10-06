Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $621.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

