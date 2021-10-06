Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report $453.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.00 million and the highest is $461.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $436.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after buying an additional 2,865,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after buying an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $19,446,000.

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,710. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,742.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

