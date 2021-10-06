McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in McAfee by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.53. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

