MCDEX 1-Day Volume Tops $1.71 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00231580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00111236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011956 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

