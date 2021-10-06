Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in September

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,414,300 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 1,650,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.8 days.

Separately, KGI Securities started coverage on Meituan in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MPNGF traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 2,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. Meituan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

