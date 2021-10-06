Merilee Buckley Sells 908 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $208,608.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00.

ETSY traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,776. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average is $194.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. DA Davidson cut their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

