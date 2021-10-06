Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.70 and last traded at $47.97. 18,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 331,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 135.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 103,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

