MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 42,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,145. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
