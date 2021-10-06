MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0194 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CIF stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,503 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.59% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

