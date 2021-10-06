MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 29th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.
Shares of MMT opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
