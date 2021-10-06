MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 29th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MMT opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

