M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,314,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the August 31st total of 1,528,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 564.5 days.

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

MGPUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on M&G in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC cut M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

