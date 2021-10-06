Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $11,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

USIO stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

