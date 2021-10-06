Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,429,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,368,000 after purchasing an additional 383,632 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.97. 1,099,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,839,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

