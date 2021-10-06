Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.88. 992,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,122,188. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

