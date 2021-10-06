Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957,040 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,435 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $530,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 45,173 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 732,122 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $198,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 79,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,122,188. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.34. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

