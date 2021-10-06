MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of MicroStrategy worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,452,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 865.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock traded up $18.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $669.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.23 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $660.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.10.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

