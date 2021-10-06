Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.650-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.740 EPS.

NYSE MAA opened at $189.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.86.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.27.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.