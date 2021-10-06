Mirrored Twitter Price Reaches $62.72 on Major Exchanges (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $24.97 million and $191,847.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.72 or 0.00113730 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00057841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00094965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00128811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,440.66 or 1.00532983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.77 or 0.06319084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 398,151 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

