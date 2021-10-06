Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $806.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

