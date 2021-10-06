Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,341. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

