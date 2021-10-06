Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Air Lease by 72.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.39. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

