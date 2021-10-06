Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after purchasing an additional 226,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. 1,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,992. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

