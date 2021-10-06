Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $1,778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 224.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 397.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 156,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 125,198 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,513. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.38. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. boosted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

