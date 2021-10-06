Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,032 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Visteon during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

VC traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.81. 341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

