Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,320 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. 3,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,228. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

