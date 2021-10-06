Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has decreased its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 143.9%.

MBT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 82,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. Analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

