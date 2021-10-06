ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.44. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of MODV traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.31. The stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.61 and its 200 day moving average is $163.86. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

