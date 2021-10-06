Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.24

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.24 and last traded at $66.23, with a volume of 347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

A number of analysts have commented on MC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,835,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

