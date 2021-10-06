Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Up 47.2% in September

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 145.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLCF traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

