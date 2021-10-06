Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYSRF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

