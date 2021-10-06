MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 7.2%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $439.26 and last traded at $440.46. Approximately 20,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 824,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total transaction of $210,215.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,404,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,126,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,462 shares of company stock worth $58,777,211. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

