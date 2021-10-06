Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 748,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,919 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $40,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,901,036.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James K. Price purchased 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 337,426 shares of company stock worth $20,513,369. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. 4,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.17. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

