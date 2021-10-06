Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Plans GBX 30 Dividend

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MGNS traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,310 ($30.18). The company had a trading volume of 36,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,474.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,247.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total value of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.