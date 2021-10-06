MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.89 ($92.81).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of ETR:MOR traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €41.78 ($49.15). The company had a trading volume of 154,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €39.70 ($46.71) and a 12 month high of €102.90 ($121.06). The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.93.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.