Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report sales of $142.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $154.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $603.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.50 million to $611.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $630.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $648.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of MPAA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $380.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

